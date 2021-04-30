Zao Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6336 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6336 yards
|Regular
|72
|6026 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5367 yards
Scorecard for Zao Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|500
|207
|340
|370
|168
|305
|343
|365
|480
|3078
|315
|146
|540
|290
|417
|555
|370
|220
|405
|3258
|6336
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|490
|196
|320
|365
|155
|280
|333
|350
|474
|2963
|290
|141
|480
|280
|397
|535
|335
|210
|395
|3063
|6026
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|410
|184
|300
|333
|143
|272
|242
|334
|394
|2612
|267
|126
|467
|275
|290
|475
|330
|150
|325
|2705
|5317
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout