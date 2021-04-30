Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Fujinomori Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6377 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6377 yards
White 72 5860 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fujinomori Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 329 347 206 482 381 330 311 183 589 3158 325 541 317 318 190 460 616 166 467 3400 6558
White M: 70.7/121 309 272 190 466 369 292 298 162 576 2934 297 515 295 299 163 422 526 138 456 3111 6045
Red W: 71.7/123 309 272 190 466 369 292 298 162 576 2934 297 515 295 299 163 422 526 138 456 3111 6045
Handicap 4 10 12 14 16 18 8 6 2 7 11 13 5 15 1 3 9 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2013
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

