Fujinomori Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6377 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6377 yards
|White
|72
|5860 yards
Scorecard for Fujinomori Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|329
|347
|206
|482
|381
|330
|311
|183
|589
|3158
|325
|541
|317
|318
|190
|460
|616
|166
|467
|3400
|6558
|White M: 70.7/121
|309
|272
|190
|466
|369
|292
|298
|162
|576
|2934
|297
|515
|295
|299
|163
|422
|526
|138
|456
|3111
|6045
|Red W: 71.7/123
|309
|272
|190
|466
|369
|292
|298
|162
|576
|2934
|297
|515
|295
|299
|163
|422
|526
|138
|456
|3111
|6045
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|8
|6
|2
|7
|11
|13
|5
|15
|1
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2013
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout