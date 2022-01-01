Fuji Kagosaka 36 Golf Club - Fuji Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6312 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6312 yards
Reg 72 6001 yards
Front 72 5689 yards
Ladies 72 5174 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

