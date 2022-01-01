Fuji Kagosaka 36 Golf Club - Fuji Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6312 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6312 yards
|Reg
|72
|6001 yards
|Front
|72
|5689 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5174 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
