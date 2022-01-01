Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Fuji Kagosaka 36 Golf Club - Kagosaka Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6521 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6521 yards 70.8
Reg 72 6163 yards 69.1
Front 72 5746 yards 67.1
Ladies 72 5163 yards 64.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kagosaka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 190 506 382 410 371 584 174 340 3337 280 182 522 408 347 153 469 416 401 3178 6515
White M: 70.7/121 360 158 490 360 394 359 554 160 318 3153 267 165 507 382 330 128 453 401 377 3010 6163
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 345 145 430 343 382 310 530 147 294 2926 255 140 484 370 318 111 437 378 317 2810 5736
Red W: 67.1/113 307 126 369 296 324 296 461 133 271 2583 235 125 433 336 281 98 425 324 313 2570 5153
Handicap 7 17 11 1 9 3 5 13 15 18 8 6 16 10 12 14 4 2
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

