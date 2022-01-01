Fuji Kagosaka 36 Golf Club - Kagosaka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6521 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6521 yards
|70.8
|Reg
|72
|6163 yards
|69.1
|Front
|72
|5746 yards
|67.1
|Ladies
|72
|5163 yards
|64.2
Scorecard for Kagosaka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|190
|506
|382
|410
|371
|584
|174
|340
|3337
|280
|182
|522
|408
|347
|153
|469
|416
|401
|3178
|6515
|White M: 70.7/121
|360
|158
|490
|360
|394
|359
|554
|160
|318
|3153
|267
|165
|507
|382
|330
|128
|453
|401
|377
|3010
|6163
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|345
|145
|430
|343
|382
|310
|530
|147
|294
|2926
|255
|140
|484
|370
|318
|111
|437
|378
|317
|2810
|5736
|Red W: 67.1/113
|307
|126
|369
|296
|324
|296
|461
|133
|271
|2583
|235
|125
|433
|336
|281
|98
|425
|324
|313
|2570
|5153
|Handicap
|7
|17
|11
|1
|9
|3
|5
|13
|15
|18
|8
|6
|16
|10
|12
|14
|4
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
