The Lake Golf Range

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1071 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 1071 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Lake Golf Range
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.3/87 73 119 135 162 167 118 95 115 65 1049 2326
Ladies W: 53.6/89 73 119 135 162 167 118 95 115 65 1049 2326
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2007

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Sports

Minigolf

