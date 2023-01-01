Cola de Lagarto Campo Mitico
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7117 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7117 yards
|72.3
|132
|White
|72
|6359 yards
|68.4
|121
|Gold
|72
|5624 yards
|65.8
|105
|Red (W)
|72
|4789 yards
|65.9
|115
Scorecard for Campo Mitico
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.3/132
|593
|343
|350
|217
|424
|423
|556
|178
|588
|3672
|494
|165
|587
|350
|467
|203
|411
|228
|540
|3445
|7117
|White M: 68.4/121
|538
|289
|309
|188
|343
|354
|501
|168
|545
|3235
|435
|138
|555
|312
|441
|181
|378
|200
|484
|3124
|6359
|Gold M: 65.8/105
|499
|263
|274
|160
|299
|310
|449
|145
|481
|2880
|391
|125
|471
|278
|402
|148
|315
|182
|432
|2744
|5624
|Red W: 65.9/115
|413
|227
|224
|119
|248
|261
|400
|128
|440
|2460
|358
|92
|401
|244
|335
|108
|270
|133
|388
|2329
|4789
|Handicap
|5
|17
|15
|3
|13
|9
|11
|7
|1
|4
|14
|12
|16
|2
|8
|10
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|37
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Architect Jim Engh (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Riding
Available SportsFitness
Reviews
