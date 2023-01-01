Home / Courses / Mexico / Puebla

Cola de Lagarto Campo Mitico

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7117 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7117 yards 72.3 132
White 72 6359 yards 68.4 121
Gold 72 5624 yards 65.8 105
Red (W) 72 4789 yards 65.9 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Campo Mitico
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.3/132 593 343 350 217 424 423 556 178 588 3672 494 165 587 350 467 203 411 228 540 3445 7117
White M: 68.4/121 538 289 309 188 343 354 501 168 545 3235 435 138 555 312 441 181 378 200 484 3124 6359
Gold M: 65.8/105 499 263 274 160 299 310 449 145 481 2880 391 125 471 278 402 148 315 182 432 2744 5624
Red W: 65.9/115 413 227 224 119 248 261 400 128 440 2460 358 92 401 244 335 108 270 133 388 2329 4789
Handicap 5 17 15 3 13 9 11 7 1 4 14 12 16 2 8 10 6 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 37 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Architect Jim Engh (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Showers

Available Activities

Swimming, Riding

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
CC El Cristo
Club Campestre El Cristo
Atlixco, Puebla
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
The Lake Golf Range
The Lake Golf Range
Puebla, Puebla
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
La Vista CC
La Vista Country Club
San Andres Cholula, Puebla
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
CG La Huerta: #1
Club de Golf La Huerta
Cholula, Puebla
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
CG Campestre de Puebla
Club de Golf Campestre de Puebla
Puebla, Puebla
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
CG Las Fuentes: Driving range
Club de Golf Las Fuentes
Puebla, Puebla
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
