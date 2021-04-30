Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Miki Seven Hundred Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6637 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6637 yards 71.0 123
White 72 6272 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5478 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miki Seven Hundred Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 348 174 523 384 381 388 507 147 410 3262 415 353 219 519 351 500 354 214 450 3375 6637
Regular M: 70.7/121 329 159 502 369 362 374 496 130 398 3119 381 332 198 508 329 479 338 174 414 3153 6272
Ladies W: 70.2/119 322 99 458 336 346 323 482 115 353 2834 363 296 154 402 308 428 300 134 308 2693 5527
Handicap 13 15 1 7 11 5 3 17 9 6 18 14 2 10 8 16 12 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Cherry Hills Queen Nine: #5
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Queen Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Rotary GC - New: #5
Rotary Golf Club - New Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirono GC: #18
Hirono Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rotary GC - Old: #7
Rotary Golf Club - Old Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe CC
Kobe Country Club Kobe Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Ujo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - South/East Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Noble Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Rokko Kokusai International Public Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Rokko Kokusai GC: Clubhouse
Rokko Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me