Miki Seven Hundred Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6637 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6637 yards
|71.0
|123
|White
|72
|6272 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5478 yards
Scorecard for Miki Seven Hundred Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|348
|174
|523
|384
|381
|388
|507
|147
|410
|3262
|415
|353
|219
|519
|351
|500
|354
|214
|450
|3375
|6637
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|329
|159
|502
|369
|362
|374
|496
|130
|398
|3119
|381
|332
|198
|508
|329
|479
|338
|174
|414
|3153
|6272
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|322
|99
|458
|336
|346
|323
|482
|115
|353
|2834
|363
|296
|154
|402
|308
|428
|300
|134
|308
|2693
|5527
|Handicap
|13
|15
|1
|7
|11
|5
|3
|17
|9
|6
|18
|14
|2
|10
|8
|16
|12
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
