Higashi-Hirono Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7157 yards
Slope 143
Rating 75.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7157 yards
|75.0
|143
|Yellow
|72
|6690 yards
|72.8
|128
|White
|72
|6215 yards
|70.7
|134
|Red
|72
|5523 yards
|72.6
|133
Scorecard for Higashi-Hirono Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.0/143
|553
|402
|183
|417
|428
|440
|188
|377
|553
|3541
|400
|211
|543
|485
|382
|432
|413
|200
|550
|3616
|7157
|Yellow M: 72.8/138
|505
|375
|165
|382
|416
|409
|165
|348
|528
|3293
|384
|195
|513
|422
|365
|413
|395
|186
|524
|3397
|6690
|White M: 70.7/134
|460
|354
|141
|362
|388
|384
|151
|329
|486
|3055
|359
|174
|471
|386
|345
|386
|364
|164
|511
|3160
|6215
|Red W: 72.6/133
|444
|341
|114
|304
|356
|355
|127
|302
|460
|2803
|341
|140
|437
|350
|311
|358
|328
|133
|433
|2831
|5634
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|7
|1
|9
|13
|17
|3
|12
|18
|6
|2
|14
|10
|4
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MasterCard, Diners, UFJ, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Course Layout