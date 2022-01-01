Higashi-Hirono Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7157 yards
Slope 143
Rating 75.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7157 yards 75.0 143
Yellow 72 6690 yards 72.8 128
White 72 6215 yards 70.7 134
Red 72 5523 yards 72.6 133
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 75.0/143 553 402 183 417 428 440 188 377 553 3541 400 211 543 485 382 432 413 200 550 3616 7157
Yellow M: 72.8/138 505 375 165 382 416 409 165 348 528 3293 384 195 513 422 365 413 395 186 524 3397 6690
White M: 70.7/134 460 354 141 362 388 384 151 329 486 3055 359 174 471 386 345 386 364 164 511 3160 6215
Red W: 72.6/133 444 341 114 304 356 355 127 302 460 2803 341 140 437 350 311 358 328 133 433 2831 5634
Handicap 5 11 15 7 1 9 13 17 3 12 18 6 2 14 10 4 16 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MasterCard, Diners, UFJ, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

