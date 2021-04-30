Century Yokawa Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7038 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7038 yards
|73.4
|131
|RT
|72
|6661 yards
|73.1
|123
|FT
|72
|6309 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5726 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Century Yokawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|525
|397
|177
|346
|432
|560
|419
|210
|446
|3512
|406
|379
|186
|529
|407
|196
|449
|536
|432
|3520
|7032
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|502
|373
|162
|329
|410
|543
|399
|188
|421
|3327
|387
|359
|163
|509
|386
|179
|431
|510
|410
|3334
|6661
|Front M: 70.7/121
|482
|353
|140
|313
|391
|523
|378
|170
|401
|3151
|367
|347
|142
|488
|365
|161
|411
|487
|390
|3158
|6309
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|466
|337
|125
|313
|323
|447
|348
|120
|387
|2866
|352
|260
|121
|411
|351
|145
|378
|469
|373
|2860
|5726
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|13
|1
|9
|3
|15
|7
|10
|14
|18
|6
|4
|16
|2
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, UFJ
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout