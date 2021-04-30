Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Century Yokawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7038 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7038 yards 73.4 131
RT 72 6661 yards 73.1 123
FT 72 6309 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5726 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Century Yokawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 525 397 177 346 432 560 419 210 446 3512 406 379 186 529 407 196 449 536 432 3520 7032
Regular M: 73.1/123 502 373 162 329 410 543 399 188 421 3327 387 359 163 509 386 179 431 510 410 3334 6661
Front M: 70.7/121 482 353 140 313 391 523 378 170 401 3151 367 347 142 488 365 161 411 487 390 3158 6309
Ladies W: 70.2/119 466 337 125 313 323 447 348 120 387 2866 352 260 121 411 351 145 378 469 373 2860 5726
Handicap 11 5 17 13 1 9 3 15 7 10 14 18 6 4 16 2 12 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, UFJ
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Century Miki GC
Century Miki Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Miki GC: #17
Forest Miki Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Ujo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Hills Queen Nine: #5
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Queen Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - Middle: #7
Fuji Ono Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - South/East Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - West: #2
Fuji Ono Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - West: #9
Fuji Ono Golf Club - West/East Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Tojo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Tojo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki Seven Hundred Club: #2
Miki Seven Hundred Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me