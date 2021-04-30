Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Shimane

Hamada Golf Links

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7077 yards 74.3
Blue 72 6636 yards
White 72 6163 yards
Green 72 5615 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

