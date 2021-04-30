Hamada Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7077 yards
|74.3
|Blue
|72
|6636 yards
|White
|72
|6163 yards
|Green
|72
|5615 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout