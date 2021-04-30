Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Chiyoda Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7043 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6353 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5803 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5363 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chiyoda OGM Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 564 412 396 195 399 412 520 198 445 3541 402 529 394 387 208 540 411 175 456 3502 7043
White M: 70.7/121 524 396 366 149 373 384 474 182 399 3247 334 490 360 354 178 489 383 136 404 3128 6375
Yellow M: 69.2/117 495 334 324 124 322 349 435 143 375 2901 326 485 330 331 160 443 354 130 359 2918 5819
Red W: 67.1/113 450 326 289 106 317 320 420 105 346 2679 301 430 316 315 133 430 304 114 343 2686 5365
Handicap 7 9 11 17 3 5 13 15 1 14 12 6 10 16 8 4 18 2
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

