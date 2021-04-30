Chiyoda Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7043 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7043 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6353 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5803 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5363 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chiyoda OGM Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|564
|412
|396
|195
|399
|412
|520
|198
|445
|3541
|402
|529
|394
|387
|208
|540
|411
|175
|456
|3502
|7043
|White M: 70.7/121
|524
|396
|366
|149
|373
|384
|474
|182
|399
|3247
|334
|490
|360
|354
|178
|489
|383
|136
|404
|3128
|6375
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|495
|334
|324
|124
|322
|349
|435
|143
|375
|2901
|326
|485
|330
|331
|160
|443
|354
|130
|359
|2918
|5819
|Red W: 67.1/113
|450
|326
|289
|106
|317
|320
|420
|105
|346
|2679
|301
|430
|316
|315
|133
|430
|304
|114
|343
|2686
|5365
|Handicap
|7
|9
|11
|17
|3
|5
|13
|15
|1
|14
|12
|6
|10
|16
|8
|4
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout