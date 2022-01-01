Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Shimane

Kanagi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/MG 72 7050 yards 73.4 131
Back/MG (W) 72 7050 yards 78.8 133
Reg/MG 72 6739 yards 72.0 123
Reg/MG (W) 72 6739 yards 77.2 125
Back/SG 72 6601 yards 71.0
Reg/MG (W) 72 6601 yards 76.2
Reg/SG 72 6282 yards 77.2
Reg/SG (W) 72 6282 yards 74.8
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 406 524 435 210 390 424 170 570 420 3549 405 186 400 455 540 170 397 427 521 3501 7050
Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 386 514 413 167 375 394 168 550 406 3373 386 167 384 439 533 160 383 408 506 3366 6739
Handicap 11 13 5 7 15 17 9 3 1 14 10 4 18 16 6 12 2 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, BC, SC

