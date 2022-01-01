Kanagi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7050 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/MG
|72
|7050 yards
|73.4
|131
|Back/MG (W)
|72
|7050 yards
|78.8
|133
|Reg/MG
|72
|6739 yards
|72.0
|123
|Reg/MG (W)
|72
|6739 yards
|77.2
|125
|Back/SG
|72
|6601 yards
|71.0
|Reg/MG (W)
|72
|6601 yards
|76.2
|Reg/SG
|72
|6282 yards
|77.2
|Reg/SG (W)
|72
|6282 yards
|74.8
Scorecard for Kanagi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|406
|524
|435
|210
|390
|424
|170
|570
|420
|3549
|405
|186
|400
|455
|540
|170
|397
|427
|521
|3501
|7050
|Red M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|386
|514
|413
|167
|375
|394
|168
|550
|406
|3373
|386
|167
|384
|439
|533
|160
|383
|408
|506
|3366
|6739
|Handicap
|11
|13
|5
|7
|15
|17
|9
|3
|1
|14
|10
|4
|18
|16
|6
|12
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, BC, SC
Course Layout