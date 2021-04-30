Nakamine Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Nakamine Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|356
|169
|545
|444
|562
|361
|407
|201
|427
|3472
|434
|193
|551
|391
|416
|428
|536
|169
|433
|3551
|7023
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|320
|143
|531
|420
|537
|339
|363
|177
|397
|3227
|401
|173
|526
|368
|366
|414
|511
|145
|401
|3305
|6532
|Front M: 66.1/111
|286
|131
|428
|356
|443
|251
|265
|117
|330
|2607
|331
|135
|442
|301
|306
|338
|428
|106
|340
|2727
|5334
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|286
|131
|428
|267
|390
|251
|265
|94
|248
|2360
|268
|135
|391
|301
|254
|286
|428
|78
|267
|2408
|4768
|Handicap
|7
|17
|11
|1
|15
|3
|13
|5
|9
|6
|14
|8
|12
|18
|2
|16
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
