Nakamine Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nakamine Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 356 169 545 444 562 361 407 201 427 3472 434 193 551 391 416 428 536 169 433 3551 7023
Regular M: 73.1/123 320 143 531 420 537 339 363 177 397 3227 401 173 526 368 366 414 511 145 401 3305 6532
Front M: 66.1/111 286 131 428 356 443 251 265 117 330 2607 331 135 442 301 306 338 428 106 340 2727 5334
Ladies W: 66.9/109 286 131 428 267 390 251 265 94 248 2360 268 135 391 301 254 286 428 78 267 2408 4768
Handicap 7 17 11 1 15 3 13 5 9 6 14 8 12 18 2 16 10 4
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

