Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Buna Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6912 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Also known as Agakogen Golf Club - Maple/Beech Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6912 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 6912 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maple/Beech
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 385 213 558 410 380 532 397 178 391 3444 368 365 166 419 524 439 212 567 408 3468 6912
Red W: 74.1/125 385 213 558 410 380 532 397 178 391 3444 368 365 166 419 524 439 212 567 408 3468 6912
Handicap 15 3 9 7 13 1 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Agakogen GC - Kaede: #8
Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Keyaki: #3
Agakogen Golf Club - Buna/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC
Yutagami Country Club - Gomado/Ajisai Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC
Yutagami Country Club - Gomado/Shinanogawa Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC - Ajisai: #2
Yutagami Country Club - Shinanogawa/Ajisai Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noble Wood GC
Noble Wood Golf Club
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shitadajo CC: #3
Shitadajo Country Club
Sanjo, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me