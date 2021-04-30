Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Keyaki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6828 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Also known as Agakogen Golf Club - Maple/Zelkova Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6828 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|6828 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Maple/Keyaki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|385
|213
|558
|410
|380
|532
|397
|178
|391
|3444
|347
|551
|164
|535
|400
|445
|337
|172
|433
|3384
|6828
|Red W: 74.1/125
|385
|213
|558
|410
|380
|532
|397
|178
|391
|3444
|347
|551
|164
|535
|400
|445
|337
|172
|433
|3384
|6828
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout