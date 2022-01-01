Home / Courses / Europe / France / Lower Normandy

Garcelles Golf & Country Club - The Park Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1649 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 30 1649 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Le Parc 9 Holes
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 29.3/94 258 148 314 175 142 312 156 130 167 1802 1802
Yellow M: 27.9/90 249 128 282 164 131 289 143 119 159 1664 1664
Blue W: 30.0/92 214 114 245 148 124 277 106 110 141 1479 1479
Red W: 28.6/91 188 90 210 115 73 220 85 101 130 1212 1212
Handicap 9 7 4 1 3 8 5 6 2
Par 4 3 4 3 3 4 3 3 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Golf Season February - October

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 22
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

