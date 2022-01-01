Garcelles Golf & Country Club - The Park Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1649 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|30
|1649 meters
Scorecard for Le Parc 9 Holes
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 29.3/94
|258
|148
|314
|175
|142
|312
|156
|130
|167
|1802
|1802
|Yellow M: 27.9/90
|249
|128
|282
|164
|131
|289
|143
|119
|159
|1664
|1664
|Blue W: 30.0/92
|214
|114
|245
|148
|124
|277
|106
|110
|141
|1479
|1479
|Red W: 28.6/91
|188
|90
|210
|115
|73
|220
|85
|101
|130
|1212
|1212
|Handicap
|9
|7
|4
|1
|3
|8
|5
|6
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Golf Season February - October
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 22
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tourgeville, Calvados
Public/Resort
Golf Packages
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout