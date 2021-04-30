Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Shimane

Shimane Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6786 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/MG 72 6786 yards
Champion/SG 72 6703 yards
Regular/MG 72 6424 yards
Regular/SG 72 6342 yards
Front/MG 72 6081 yards
Front/SG 72 5997 yards
Ladies/MG 72 5482 yards
Ladies/SG 72 5395 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shimane Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 405 484 402 354 159 499 179 368 439 3289 514 403 179 376 384 401 193 534 424 3408 6697
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 382 465 392 335 142 475 159 351 409 3110 491 381 168 362 348 391 187 503 407 3238 6348
Handicap 7 11 3 15 17 5 9 13 1 18 16 12 14 2 6 10 8 4
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Classic Shimane CC: #18
Classic Shimane Country Club
Unnan, Shimane
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumo Shrine CC - Mikuga: #9
Izumo Shrine Country Club
Izumo, Shimane
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me