Shimane Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6786 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/MG
|72
|6786 yards
|Champion/SG
|72
|6703 yards
|Regular/MG
|72
|6424 yards
|Regular/SG
|72
|6342 yards
|Front/MG
|72
|6081 yards
|Front/SG
|72
|5997 yards
|Ladies/MG
|72
|5482 yards
|Ladies/SG
|72
|5395 yards
Scorecard for Shimane Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|405
|484
|402
|354
|159
|499
|179
|368
|439
|3289
|514
|403
|179
|376
|384
|401
|193
|534
|424
|3408
|6697
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|382
|465
|392
|335
|142
|475
|159
|351
|409
|3110
|491
|381
|168
|362
|348
|391
|187
|503
|407
|3238
|6348
|Handicap
|7
|11
|3
|15
|17
|5
|9
|13
|1
|18
|16
|12
|14
|2
|6
|10
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout