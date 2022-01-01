Izumo Golf Club
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 68
Length 4914 yards
Slope 99
Rating 33.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|68
|4914 yards
|33.5
|99
|Regular (18-hole)
|68
|4698 yards
|32.0
|95
|Regular (18-hole) (W)
|68
|4698 yards
|33.1
|101
Scorecard for Izumo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 33.5/99
|273
|522
|289
|123
|287
|390
|120
|311
|142
|2457
|2457
|Regular M: 32.0/95 W: 33.1/101
|269
|504
|282
|113
|272
|381
|108
|300
|120
|2349
|2349
|Handicap
|7
|1
|4
|6
|8
|2
|9
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|34
|34
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout