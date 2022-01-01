Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Shimane

Izumo Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 68
Length 4914 yards
Slope 99
Rating 33.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 68 4914 yards 33.5 99
Regular (18-hole) 68 4698 yards 32.0 95
Regular (18-hole) (W) 68 4698 yards 33.1 101
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izumo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 33.5/99 273 522 289 123 287 390 120 311 142 2457 2457
Regular M: 32.0/95 W: 33.1/101 269 504 282 113 272 381 108 300 120 2349 2349
Handicap 7 1 4 6 8 2 9 5 3
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 3 34 34

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

