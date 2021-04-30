Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Shimane

Classic Shimane Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Course Information

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6793 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6793 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6316 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5845 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5198 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Classic Shimane Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 523 389 326 405 183 581 383 208 350 3348 557 222 457 523 392 320 198 410 366 3445 6793
Regular M: 70.7/121 502 344 310 384 168 554 370 168 306 3106 535 176 426 503 364 300 167 392 347 3210 6316
Front M: 69.2/117 482 316 292 360 152 522 356 130 280 2890 505 151 390 491 340 277 139 359 303 2955 5845
Ladies W: 67.1/113 432 291 281 329 103 456 260 113 257 2522 467 141 358 440 311 227 113 337 282 2676 5198
Handicap 13 15 9 5 7 1 17 3 11 4 8 2 10 16 18 12 6 14
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, NC, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
