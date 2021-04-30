Classic Shimane Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6793 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6793 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6316 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5845 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5198 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Classic Shimane Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|523
|389
|326
|405
|183
|581
|383
|208
|350
|3348
|557
|222
|457
|523
|392
|320
|198
|410
|366
|3445
|6793
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|502
|344
|310
|384
|168
|554
|370
|168
|306
|3106
|535
|176
|426
|503
|364
|300
|167
|392
|347
|3210
|6316
|Front M: 69.2/117
|482
|316
|292
|360
|152
|522
|356
|130
|280
|2890
|505
|151
|390
|491
|340
|277
|139
|359
|303
|2955
|5845
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|432
|291
|281
|329
|103
|456
|260
|113
|257
|2522
|467
|141
|358
|440
|311
|227
|113
|337
|282
|2676
|5198
|Handicap
|13
|15
|9
|5
|7
|1
|17
|3
|11
|4
|8
|2
|10
|16
|18
|12
|6
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, NC, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout