Green Feel Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6514 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6095 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|4804 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Green Feel Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|411
|348
|462
|563
|167
|565
|228
|396
|390
|3530
|400
|196
|409
|407
|528
|185
|418
|535
|403
|3481
|7011
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|379
|338
|438
|538
|148
|521
|213
|343
|372
|3290
|371
|181
|382
|376
|505
|153
|393
|498
|365
|3224
|6514
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|361
|333
|404
|512
|133
|482
|171
|320
|349
|3065
|342
|149
|369
|357
|485
|130
|374
|478
|346
|3030
|6095
|Red W: 66.9/109
|317
|236
|332
|379
|120
|365
|110
|302
|306
|2467
|296
|128
|265
|232
|415
|115
|254
|376
|256
|2337
|4804
|Handicap
|9
|15
|5
|3
|17
|1
|11
|7
|13
|14
|16
|12
|4
|2
|18
|8
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, American Express
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
