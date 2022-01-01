Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Green Feel Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7011 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6514 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6095 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4804 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Feel Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 411 348 462 563 167 565 228 396 390 3530 400 196 409 407 528 185 418 535 403 3481 7011
Yellow M: 73.1/123 379 338 438 538 148 521 213 343 372 3290 371 181 382 376 505 153 393 498 365 3224 6514
Blue M: 70.7/121 361 333 404 512 133 482 171 320 349 3065 342 149 369 357 485 130 374 478 346 3030 6095
Red W: 66.9/109 317 236 332 379 120 365 110 302 306 2467 296 128 265 232 415 115 254 376 256 2337 4804
Handicap 9 15 5 3 17 1 11 7 13 14 16 12 4 2 18 8 6 10
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, American Express

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

