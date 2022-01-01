Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Sky Bay Golf Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6019 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6019 yards
Regular 72 5562 yards
Scorecard for Sky Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 393 184 561 343 162 261 418 411 302 3035 393 351 144 487 386 177 246 479 321 2984 6019
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 359 162 534 259 148 259 393 372 293 2779 383 334 139 471 318 163 232 454 289 2783 5562
Handicap 3 15 5 7 13 17 1 11 9 4 8 18 12 6 10 16 2 14
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

