Sky Bay Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6019 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6019 yards
|Regular
|72
|5562 yards
Scorecard for Sky Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|393
|184
|561
|343
|162
|261
|418
|411
|302
|3035
|393
|351
|144
|487
|386
|177
|246
|479
|321
|2984
|6019
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|359
|162
|534
|259
|148
|259
|393
|372
|293
|2779
|383
|334
|139
|471
|318
|163
|232
|454
|289
|2783
|5562
|Handicap
|3
|15
|5
|7
|13
|17
|1
|11
|9
|4
|8
|18
|12
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
