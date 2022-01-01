Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Kochi Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6215 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6215 yards
Reg 72 5815 yards
Ladies 72 5352 yards
Scorecard for Kochi Golf Club - Shorenji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 514 220 346 372 176 503 334 323 318 3106 370 303 346 530 166 367 183 506 375 3146 6252
Regular M: 69.2/117 496 182 323 358 162 489 317 300 286 2913 354 269 328 492 153 349 161 466 354 2926 5839
Ladies W: 67.1/113 476 147 296 331 139 467 300 295 272 2723 344 262 304 470 137 330 148 448 330 2773 5496
Handicap 11 7 5 1 13 15 3 9 17 16 12 8 2 14 10 4 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, UC, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

