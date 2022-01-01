Kochi Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6215 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6215 yards
|Reg
|72
|5815 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5352 yards
Scorecard for Kochi Golf Club - Shorenji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|514
|220
|346
|372
|176
|503
|334
|323
|318
|3106
|370
|303
|346
|530
|166
|367
|183
|506
|375
|3146
|6252
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|496
|182
|323
|358
|162
|489
|317
|300
|286
|2913
|354
|269
|328
|492
|153
|349
|161
|466
|354
|2926
|5839
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|476
|147
|296
|331
|139
|467
|300
|295
|272
|2723
|344
|262
|304
|470
|137
|330
|148
|448
|330
|2773
|5496
|Handicap
|11
|7
|5
|1
|13
|15
|3
|9
|17
|16
|12
|8
|2
|14
|10
|4
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, UC, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
