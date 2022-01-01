Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hokkaido Classic Golf Club Obihiro - Classic Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6813 yards 73.5 123
Back (W) 72 6813 yards 74.1
Regular 72 6124 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6124 yards 71.1
Ladies 72 5318 yards 69.8 113
Scorecard for Obihiro
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 550 401 371 170 381 489 364 186 379 3291 554 392 173 451 417 388 377 172 598 3522 6813
Regular M: 70.7/121 519 362 321 120 332 430 342 137 351 2914 511 330 149 429 397 366 344 142 542 3210 6124
Ladies W: 67.1/113 503 327 278 120 291 401 267 122 322 2631 456 255 132 284 337 317 290 121 495 2687 5318
Handicap 3 9 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1994
Fairways Dominant Grass
Greens SR1019 Grass
Golf Season April - November

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

