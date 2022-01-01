Hokkaido Classic Golf Club Obihiro - Classic Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6813 yards
|73.5
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6813 yards
|74.1
|Regular
|72
|6124 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6124 yards
|71.1
|Ladies
|72
|5318 yards
|69.8
|113
Scorecard for Obihiro
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|550
|401
|371
|170
|381
|489
|364
|186
|379
|3291
|554
|392
|173
|451
|417
|388
|377
|172
|598
|3522
|6813
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|519
|362
|321
|120
|332
|430
|342
|137
|351
|2914
|511
|330
|149
|429
|397
|366
|344
|142
|542
|3210
|6124
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|503
|327
|278
|120
|291
|401
|267
|122
|322
|2631
|456
|255
|132
|284
|337
|317
|290
|121
|495
|2687
|5318
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Fairways Dominant Grass
Greens SR1019 Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
