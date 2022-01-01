Hokkaido Classic Golf Club Obihiro - Maple Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6762 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6762 yards
|72.7
|Back (W)
|72
|6762 yards
|71.8
|Regular
|72
|6149 yards
|70.0
|Regular (W)
|72
|6149 yards
|68.9
|Ladies
|72
|5367 yards
|68.9
Scorecard for Obihiro Maple
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|585
|391
|183
|372
|352
|175
|440
|523
|404
|3425
|412
|196
|501
|341
|361
|396
|191
|370
|569
|3337
|6762
|Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 72.7/123
|558
|371
|158
|355
|314
|148
|365
|485
|361
|3115
|368
|164
|485
|308
|323
|369
|153
|338
|526
|3034
|6149
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|9
|17
|15
|1
|13
|3
|8
|12
|10
|18
|14
|2
|16
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass Pencross
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
