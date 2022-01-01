Hokkaido Classic Golf Club Obihiro - Maple Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6762 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6762 yards 72.7
Back (W) 72 6762 yards 71.8
Regular 72 6149 yards 70.0
Regular (W) 72 6149 yards 68.9
Ladies 72 5367 yards 68.9
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Obihiro Maple
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 585 391 183 372 352 175 440 523 404 3425 412 196 501 341 361 396 191 370 569 3337 6762
Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 72.7/123 558 371 158 355 314 148 365 485 361 3115 368 164 485 308 323 369 153 338 526 3034 6149
Handicap 5 7 11 9 17 15 1 13 3 8 12 10 18 14 2 16 6 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass Pencross
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

