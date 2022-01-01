Izumi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6445 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6060 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5410 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Izumi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|375
|420
|265
|145
|310
|400
|545
|183
|530
|3173
|410
|365
|525
|410
|350
|177
|335
|180
|520
|3272
|6445
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|355
|395
|255
|130
|300
|380
|515
|175
|495
|3000
|395
|345
|495
|375
|325
|155
|325
|155
|490
|3060
|6060
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|350
|300
|252
|128
|290
|345
|460
|168
|405
|2698
|315
|342
|420
|330
|320
|150
|305
|115
|415
|2712
|5410
|Handicap
|7
|1
|15
|17
|13
|3
|5
|11
|9
|4
|10
|6
|2
|14
|12
|16
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
