Izumi Golf Club

Izumi Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6445 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6445 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6060 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5410 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izumi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 375 420 265 145 310 400 545 183 530 3173 410 365 525 410 350 177 335 180 520 3272 6445
Regular M: 70.0/119 355 395 255 130 300 380 515 175 495 3000 395 345 495 375 325 155 325 155 490 3060 6060
Ladies W: 67.1/113 350 300 252 128 290 345 460 168 405 2698 315 342 420 330 320 150 305 115 415 2712 5410
Handicap 7 1 15 17 13 3 5 11 9 4 10 6 2 14 12 16 18 8
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

