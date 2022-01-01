Kedouin Resort Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7090 yards
|73.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6776 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|6164 yards
|69.6
|117
|Red
|72
|5403 yards
|70.0
|113
Scorecard for Kedouin Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.9/131
|528
|202
|368
|436
|431
|403
|392
|232
|555
|3547
|546
|460
|405
|403
|173
|557
|386
|179
|434
|3543
|7090
|Blue M: 72.3/123
|514
|192
|353
|417
|415
|386
|368
|214
|535
|3394
|528
|447
|388
|388
|156
|541
|371
|160
|403
|3382
|6776
|White M: 70.7/121
|490
|178
|337
|398
|397
|370
|349
|195
|520
|3234
|508
|434
|375
|369
|130
|522
|353
|139
|383
|3213
|6447
|Money M: 69.6/117
|463
|165
|320
|382
|369
|356
|323
|177
|503
|3058
|492
|420
|369
|349
|130
|506
|337
|139
|364
|3106
|6164
|Red W: 70.0/113
|387
|130
|293
|314
|364
|356
|323
|120
|395
|2682
|427
|358
|336
|294
|130
|388
|337
|121
|330
|2721
|5403
|Handicap
|13
|17
|15
|5
|1
|9
|11
|3
|7
|14
|2
|10
|6
|18
|8
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Master, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
