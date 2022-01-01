Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Kedouin Resort Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7090 yards 73.9 131
Blue 72 6776 yards 72.3 123
White 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 6164 yards 69.6 117
Red 72 5403 yards 70.0 113
Scorecard for Kedouin Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.9/131 528 202 368 436 431 403 392 232 555 3547 546 460 405 403 173 557 386 179 434 3543 7090
Blue M: 72.3/123 514 192 353 417 415 386 368 214 535 3394 528 447 388 388 156 541 371 160 403 3382 6776
White M: 70.7/121 490 178 337 398 397 370 349 195 520 3234 508 434 375 369 130 522 353 139 383 3213 6447
Money M: 69.6/117 463 165 320 382 369 356 323 177 503 3058 492 420 369 349 130 506 337 139 364 3106 6164
Red W: 70.0/113 387 130 293 314 364 356 323 120 395 2682 427 358 336 294 130 388 337 121 330 2721 5403
Handicap 13 17 15 5 1 9 11 3 7 14 2 10 6 18 8 12 16 4
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Master, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

