Green Hill Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6768 yards
Slope 117
Rating 71.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|6768 yards
|71.2
|117
|White (W)
|71
|6379 yards
|72.6
|119
Scorecard for GreenHill Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.2/117
|402
|154
|517
|375
|406
|415
|167
|524
|375
|3335
|415
|476
|388
|179
|390
|505
|199
|450
|431
|3433
|6768
|White W: 72.6/119
|378
|146
|495
|348
|383
|389
|152
|497
|360
|3148
|394
|465
|367
|152
|369
|482
|172
|426
|404
|3231
|6379
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|11
|9
|1
|17
|5
|13
|8
|6
|18
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, UC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout