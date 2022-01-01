Kumihama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6551 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6551 yards
|73.1
|123
|Champion (W)
|72
|6551 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6137 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6137 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kumihama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|409
|512
|340
|216
|340
|190
|493
|321
|385
|3206
|183
|495
|418
|542
|169
|413
|418
|311
|396
|3345
|6551
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|487
|315
|199
|319
|175
|473
|302
|362
|3017
|166
|478
|380
|515
|155
|385
|380
|288
|373
|3120
|6137
|Handicap
|9
|1
|3
|13
|11
|15
|5
|17
|7
|18
|12
|2
|6
|16
|4
|8
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout