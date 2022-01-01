Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Miyazu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6638 yards
Regular 72 6185 yards
Ladies 72 5150 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyazu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 344 173 356 554 196 357 512 418 3305 399 326 491 160 376 411 437 200 533 3333 6638
White M: 70.7/121 354 328 164 332 519 175 303 479 386 3040 363 300 490 142 364 398 400 180 508 3145 6185
Red W: 67.1/113 298 286 147 259 448 133 263 457 277 2568 294 290 417 117 234 323 337 151 419 2582 5150
Handicap 5 15 17 9 1 11 13 7 3 8 16 6 18 14 4 2 12 10
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Maizuru CC
Maizuru Country Club
Maizuru, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kumihama CC
Kumihama Country Club
Kyotango, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
