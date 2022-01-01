Miyazu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6638 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6638 yards
|Regular
|72
|6185 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5150 yards
Scorecard for Miyazu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|344
|173
|356
|554
|196
|357
|512
|418
|3305
|399
|326
|491
|160
|376
|411
|437
|200
|533
|3333
|6638
|White M: 70.7/121
|354
|328
|164
|332
|519
|175
|303
|479
|386
|3040
|363
|300
|490
|142
|364
|398
|400
|180
|508
|3145
|6185
|Red W: 67.1/113
|298
|286
|147
|259
|448
|133
|263
|457
|277
|2568
|294
|290
|417
|117
|234
|323
|337
|151
|419
|2582
|5150
|Handicap
|5
|15
|17
|9
|1
|11
|13
|7
|3
|8
|16
|6
|18
|14
|4
|2
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout