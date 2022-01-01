Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Tosa Utopia Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6506 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6038 yards 70.7 121
Senior 72 4839 yards 65.9 107
Senior (W) 72 4839 yards 66.9 109
Ladies 72 4543 yards 66.0 108
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 418 544 201 374 503 346 365 167 386 3304 525 359 407 181 283 347 166 386 548 3202 6506
White M: 70.7/121 383 515 168 336 480 310 348 148 365 3053 499 323 366 152 265 326 153 362 539 2985 6038
Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 325 423 152 273 389 260 219 137 236 2414 410 308 305 136 210 228 128 297 403 2425 4839
Red W: 66.0/108 325 372 152 273 389 260 219 137 236 2363 410 186 259 131 210 228 117 236 403 2180 4543
Handicap 10 2 14 12 6 16 8 18 4 3 11 7 17 15 9 13 5 1
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, Diner's

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

