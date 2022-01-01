Tosa Utopia Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6506 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6506 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6038 yards
|70.7
|121
|Senior
|72
|4839 yards
|65.9
|107
|Senior (W)
|72
|4839 yards
|66.9
|109
|Ladies
|72
|4543 yards
|66.0
|108
Scorecard for Tosa Utopia Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|418
|544
|201
|374
|503
|346
|365
|167
|386
|3304
|525
|359
|407
|181
|283
|347
|166
|386
|548
|3202
|6506
|White M: 70.7/121
|383
|515
|168
|336
|480
|310
|348
|148
|365
|3053
|499
|323
|366
|152
|265
|326
|153
|362
|539
|2985
|6038
|Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|325
|423
|152
|273
|389
|260
|219
|137
|236
|2414
|410
|308
|305
|136
|210
|228
|128
|297
|403
|2425
|4839
|Red W: 66.0/108
|325
|372
|152
|273
|389
|260
|219
|137
|236
|2363
|410
|186
|259
|131
|210
|228
|117
|236
|403
|2180
|4543
|Handicap
|10
|2
|14
|12
|6
|16
|8
|18
|4
|3
|11
|7
|17
|15
|9
|13
|5
|1
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, AMEX, Diner's
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout