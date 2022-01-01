Shimanto Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6253 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6253 yards
|Regular
|72
|5847 yards
|Senior
|72
|5534 yards
|Gold
|72
|4870 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4280 yards
Scorecard for Shimanto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|470
|375
|122
|266
|332
|395
|470
|162
|388
|2980
|397
|460
|428
|192
|513
|336
|355
|188
|404
|3273
|6253
|White M: 69.2/117
|442
|340
|111
|260
|311
|377
|441
|149
|365
|2796
|379
|443
|396
|154
|485
|309
|337
|165
|383
|3051
|5847
|Yellow M: 69.0/116
|414
|340
|111
|260
|289
|307
|441
|128
|338
|2628
|347
|430
|368
|154
|457
|309
|337
|146
|358
|2906
|5534
|Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|377
|276
|100
|252
|221
|286
|405
|111
|300
|2328
|306
|359
|333
|142
|420
|309
|298
|126
|249
|2542
|4870
|Red W: 66.1/105
|334
|224
|96
|252
|221
|215
|362
|111
|257
|2072
|288
|307
|294
|142
|307
|282
|244
|126
|218
|2208
|4280
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|15
|11
|1
|7
|13
|5
|6
|10
|12
|16
|4
|18
|8
|14
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mitsubishi, UFJ, UC, DINERS, TS3
Reviews
