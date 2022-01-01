Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kochi

Shimanto Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6253 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6253 yards
Regular 72 5847 yards
Senior 72 5534 yards
Gold 72 4870 yards
Ladies 72 4280 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 470 375 122 266 332 395 470 162 388 2980 397 460 428 192 513 336 355 188 404 3273 6253
White M: 69.2/117 442 340 111 260 311 377 441 149 365 2796 379 443 396 154 485 309 337 165 383 3051 5847
Yellow M: 69.0/116 414 340 111 260 289 307 441 128 338 2628 347 430 368 154 457 309 337 146 358 2906 5534
Gold M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 377 276 100 252 221 286 405 111 300 2328 306 359 333 142 420 309 298 126 249 2542 4870
Red W: 66.1/105 334 224 96 252 221 215 362 111 257 2072 288 307 294 142 307 282 244 126 218 2208 4280
Handicap 3 9 17 15 11 1 7 13 5 6 10 12 16 4 18 8 14 2
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mitsubishi, UFJ, UC, DINERS, TS3

