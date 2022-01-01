Maizuru Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7057 yards
Slope 136
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7057 yards
|73.9
|136
|RT
|72
|6671 yards
|72.1
|133
|FT
|72
|6244 yards
|70.2
|118
|LT
|72
|5109 yards
|65.9
|121
|LT (W)
|72
|5109 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tanitsu - Manazuru
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.9/136
|594
|210
|424
|362
|542
|345
|220
|375
|391
|3463
|404
|434
|520
|418
|218
|438
|401
|215
|546
|3594
|7057
|Blue M: 72.1/133
|564
|202
|390
|354
|526
|318
|182
|362
|376
|3274
|397
|424
|510
|387
|195
|379
|386
|190
|529
|3397
|6671
|White M: 70.2/118
|534
|161
|360
|332
|519
|310
|165
|349
|366
|3096
|380
|410
|487
|375
|169
|320
|335
|165
|507
|3148
|6244
|Red M: 65.9/121 W: 67.1/113
|473
|131
|309
|323
|373
|302
|95
|280
|298
|2584
|265
|258
|389
|357
|147
|306
|276
|135
|392
|2525
|5109
|Handicap
|2
|8
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|3
|13
|1
|7
|9
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout