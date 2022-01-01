Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Maizuru Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7057 yards
Slope 136
Rating 73.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7057 yards 73.9 136
RT 72 6671 yards 72.1 133
FT 72 6244 yards 70.2 118
LT 72 5109 yards 65.9 121
LT (W) 72 5109 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.9/136 594 210 424 362 542 345 220 375 391 3463 404 434 520 418 218 438 401 215 546 3594 7057
Blue M: 72.1/133 564 202 390 354 526 318 182 362 376 3274 397 424 510 387 195 379 386 190 529 3397 6671
White M: 70.2/118 534 161 360 332 519 310 165 349 366 3096 380 410 487 375 169 320 335 165 507 3148 6244
Red M: 65.9/121 W: 67.1/113 473 131 309 323 373 302 95 280 298 2584 265 258 389 357 147 306 276 135 392 2525 5109
Handicap 2 8 4 10 12 14 16 6 18 11 3 13 1 7 9 5 15 17
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

