Eagles' Catalina Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 2767 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|2767 yards
|34.6
|117
|White
|36
|2727 yards
|33.05
|111
|Yellow
|36
|2457 yards
|32.95
|107
|Red (W)
|36
|2162 yards
|33.45
|109
Scorecard for Koggala
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 69.2/117
|157
|338
|173
|454
|330
|421
|175
|420
|162
|2630
|5534
|White M: 66.1/111
|153
|334
|167
|446
|321
|413
|168
|413
|159
|2574
|5453
|Yellow M: 65.9/107
|150
|332
|165
|420
|277
|409
|150
|392
|147
|2442
|4914
|Red W: 66.9/109
|148
|249
|134
|354
|232
|333
|126
|345
|119
|2040
|4324
|Handicap
|16
|8
|13
|2
|6
|7
|17
|14
|4
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout