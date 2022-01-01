Home / Courses / Asia / Sri Lanka

Eagles' Catalina Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 2767 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 2767 yards 34.6 117
White 36 2727 yards 33.05 111
Yellow 36 2457 yards 32.95 107
Red (W) 36 2162 yards 33.45 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Koggala
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 69.2/117 157 338 173 454 330 421 175 420 162 2630 5534
White M: 66.1/111 153 334 167 446 321 413 168 413 159 2574 5453
Yellow M: 65.9/107 150 332 165 420 277 409 150 392 147 2442 4914
Red W: 66.9/109 148 249 134 354 232 333 126 345 119 2040 4324
Handicap 16 8 13 2 6 7 17 14 4
Par 3 4 3 5 4 5 3 5 3 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 2015

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

