Shimokita 300 Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6920 yards
|RT
|72
|6368 yards
|FT
|72
|5872 yards
|LT
|72
|5259 yards
Scorecard for Shimokita Three Hundred Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|397
|242
|401
|538
|325
|392
|516
|193
|401
|3405
|395
|314
|521
|187
|407
|225
|617
|408
|441
|3515
|6920
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|374
|189
|379
|487
|306
|366
|481
|181
|344
|3107
|369
|302
|499
|160
|371
|207
|556
|376
|421
|3261
|6368
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|336
|152
|349
|478
|291
|336
|447
|148
|291
|2828
|369
|287
|470
|137
|352
|174
|521
|347
|387
|3044
|5872
|Red W: 67.1/113
|304
|113
|300
|445
|265
|307
|439
|109
|237
|2519
|320
|279
|447
|125
|312
|153
|466
|294
|344
|2740
|5259
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, American Express, VISA, Master, DC, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
