Shimokita 300 Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6920 yards
RT 72 6368 yards
FT 72 5872 yards
LT 72 5259 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shimokita Three Hundred Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 397 242 401 538 325 392 516 193 401 3405 395 314 521 187 407 225 617 408 441 3515 6920
Blue M: 70.7/121 374 189 379 487 306 366 481 181 344 3107 369 302 499 160 371 207 556 376 421 3261 6368
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 336 152 349 478 291 336 447 148 291 2828 369 287 470 137 352 174 521 347 387 3044 5872
Red W: 67.1/113 304 113 300 445 265 307 439 109 237 2519 320 279 447 125 312 153 466 294 344 2740 5259
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 11 5 17 4 16 10 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, American Express, VISA, Master, DC, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Gosser GC: #1
Gosser Golf Course
Misawa, Aomori
Military
0.0
0
Course Layout
