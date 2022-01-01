Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Gosser Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Military
Style Parkland/Links
Par 72
Length 6277 yards
Slope 124
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6277 yards 69.2 124
White 72 6022 yards 68.4 122
Silver 72 5340 yards 68.0 120
Red (W) 71 5087 yards 69.9 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gosser Memorial Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/124 384 157 562 490 180 373 158 515 582 3401 171 346 274 524 502 193 308 349 209 2876 6277
White M: 68.4/122 369 135 520 446 162 365 151 501 574 3223 159 350 265 513 493 189 292 335 203 2799 6022
Silver M: 68.0/120 359 125 472 420 134 333 117 474 499 2933 129 291 231 475 453 167 249 260 152 2407 5340
Red W: 69.9/118 301 125 440 420 128 307 117 442 467 2747 129 291 231 445 416 167 249 260 152 2340 5087
Handicap 1 11 13 17 3 9 7 15 5 2 8 14 10 18 6 16 12 4
Par 4 3 5 5 3 4 3 5 5 37 3 4 4 5 5 3 4 4 3 35 72
Handicap (W) 11 13 1 7 15 9 17 5 3 14 6 18 2 4 12 10 8 16

Course Details

Year Built 2000

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $12.00
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

