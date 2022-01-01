Gosser Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Military
Style Parkland/Links
Par 72
Length 6277 yards
Slope 124
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6277 yards
|69.2
|124
|White
|72
|6022 yards
|68.4
|122
|Silver
|72
|5340 yards
|68.0
|120
|Red (W)
|71
|5087 yards
|69.9
|118
Scorecard for Gosser Memorial Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/124
|384
|157
|562
|490
|180
|373
|158
|515
|582
|3401
|171
|346
|274
|524
|502
|193
|308
|349
|209
|2876
|6277
|White M: 68.4/122
|369
|135
|520
|446
|162
|365
|151
|501
|574
|3223
|159
|350
|265
|513
|493
|189
|292
|335
|203
|2799
|6022
|Silver M: 68.0/120
|359
|125
|472
|420
|134
|333
|117
|474
|499
|2933
|129
|291
|231
|475
|453
|167
|249
|260
|152
|2407
|5340
|Red W: 69.9/118
|301
|125
|440
|420
|128
|307
|117
|442
|467
|2747
|129
|291
|231
|445
|416
|167
|249
|260
|152
|2340
|5087
|Handicap
|1
|11
|13
|17
|3
|9
|7
|15
|5
|2
|8
|14
|10
|18
|6
|16
|12
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|37
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|35
|72
|Handicap (W)
|11
|13
|1
|7
|15
|9
|17
|5
|3
|14
|6
|18
|2
|4
|12
|10
|8
|16
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $12.00
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout