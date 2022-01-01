Club Los Trupillos
About
Holes 9
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Club Los Trupillos
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 67.2/113
|361
|280
|175
|428
|526
|350
|123
|340
|300
|2883
|5766
|Red W: 68.2/115
|338
|259
|115
|364
|490
|290
|95
|286
|291
|2528
|5056
|Handicap
|13
|11
|15
|7
|1
|9
|17
|3
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Available SportsMinigolf, Fitness, Tennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout