Club Los Trupillos

Holes 9
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club Los Trupillos
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 67.2/113 361 280 175 428 526 350 123 340 300 2883 5766
Red W: 68.2/115 338 259 115 364 490 290 95 286 291 2528 5056
Handicap 13 11 15 7 1 9 17 3 5
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Spa, Sauna

Available Sports

Minigolf, Fitness, Tennis

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
