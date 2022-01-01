Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

The Country Club Noto

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6319 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 72 6319 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6319 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Misago - Ohtaka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 382 347 183 397 459 379 153 376 496 3172 357 135 364 506 337 368 158 511 411 3147 6319
Handicap 4 16 10 2 14 8 12 6 18 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 11 5
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Notojima GCC: Clubhouse
Notojima Golf & Country Club
Nanao, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakura GC: #14
Wakura Golf Club
Nanao, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noto GC
Noto Golf Club
Shika, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me