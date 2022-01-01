The Country Club Noto
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6319 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|72
|6319 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6319 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Misago - Ohtaka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|382
|347
|183
|397
|459
|379
|153
|376
|496
|3172
|357
|135
|364
|506
|337
|368
|158
|511
|411
|3147
|6319
|Handicap
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|12
|6
|18
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout