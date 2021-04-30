Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Wakura Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wakura Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 403 567 418 230 368 538 452 200 432 3608 409 355 219 423 554 384 165 455 560 3524 7132
Regular M: 73.1/123 379 540 391 181 347 506 424 169 400 3337 387 329 196 399 518 357 144 427 527 3284 6621
Ladies W: 70.2/119 338 493 346 140 296 471 380 142 354 2960 337 275 161 350 458 318 109 371 466 2845 5805
Handicap 13 3 11 9 17 7 1 15 5 12 14 2 4 8 16 18 6 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Amex, UC, MC

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

