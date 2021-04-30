Wakura Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Wakura Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|403
|567
|418
|230
|368
|538
|452
|200
|432
|3608
|409
|355
|219
|423
|554
|384
|165
|455
|560
|3524
|7132
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|379
|540
|391
|181
|347
|506
|424
|169
|400
|3337
|387
|329
|196
|399
|518
|357
|144
|427
|527
|3284
|6621
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|338
|493
|346
|140
|296
|471
|380
|142
|354
|2960
|337
|275
|161
|350
|458
|318
|109
|371
|466
|2845
|5805
|Handicap
|13
|3
|11
|9
|17
|7
|1
|15
|5
|12
|14
|2
|4
|8
|16
|18
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Amex, UC, MC
Food & BeverageCafe
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Course Layout