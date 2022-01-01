Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Noto Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6745 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6745 yards
Regular 72 6327 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 538 401 413 160 392 172 576 332 420 3404 560 401 191 410 539 348 147 355 430 3381 6785
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 523 389 398 138 366 159 552 312 403 3240 532 345 162 387 512 328 131 328 410 3135 6375
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
