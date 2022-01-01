Noto Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6745 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6745 yards
|Regular
|72
|6327 yards
Scorecard for Naka - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|538
|401
|413
|160
|392
|172
|576
|332
|420
|3404
|560
|401
|191
|410
|539
|348
|147
|355
|430
|3381
|6785
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|523
|389
|398
|138
|366
|159
|552
|312
|403
|3240
|532
|345
|162
|387
|512
|328
|131
|328
|410
|3135
|6375
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout