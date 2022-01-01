Changchun Clean Moon Lake Forest Golf Club
Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7446 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7446 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|7311 yards
|74.0
|130
|Blue
|72
|6688 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6025 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5268 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Changchun CleanMoon Lake Forest Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|415
|468
|587
|476
|167
|413
|391
|204
|568
|3689
|482
|422
|205
|385
|559
|408
|586
|213
|497
|3757
|7446
|Gold M: 74.0/130
|393
|468
|587
|476
|167
|413
|391
|204
|568
|3667
|441
|422
|205
|385
|525
|408
|586
|213
|459
|3644
|7311
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|363
|429
|555
|438
|136
|382
|357
|186
|551
|3397
|403
|370
|194
|336
|476
|370
|560
|173
|409
|3291
|6688
|White M: 70.7/121
|329
|383
|515
|392
|124
|349
|324
|172
|521
|3109
|351
|323
|155
|293
|447
|338
|506
|157
|346
|2916
|6025
|Red W: 67.1/113
|294
|330
|466
|351
|117
|314
|279
|130
|466
|2747
|301
|283
|110
|243
|410
|295
|469
|114
|296
|2521
|5268
|Handicap
|15
|5
|17
|1
|3
|11
|7
|13
|9
|4
|6
|14
|16
|10
|12
|2
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2006)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout