Changchun Clean Moon Lake Forest Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7446 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7446 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 7311 yards 74.0 130
Blue 72 6688 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6025 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5268 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Changchun CleanMoon Lake Forest Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 415 468 587 476 167 413 391 204 568 3689 482 422 205 385 559 408 586 213 497 3757 7446
Gold M: 74.0/130 393 468 587 476 167 413 391 204 568 3667 441 422 205 385 525 408 586 213 459 3644 7311
Blue M: 73.1/123 363 429 555 438 136 382 357 186 551 3397 403 370 194 336 476 370 560 173 409 3291 6688
White M: 70.7/121 329 383 515 392 124 349 324 172 521 3109 351 323 155 293 447 338 506 157 346 2916 6025
Red W: 67.1/113 294 330 466 351 117 314 279 130 466 2747 301 283 110 243 410 295 469 114 296 2521 5268
Handicap 15 5 17 1 3 11 7 13 9 4 6 14 16 10 12 2 18 8
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2006)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

