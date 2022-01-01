Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Chaozhou Wanhao Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7005 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6496 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 5978 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5427 yards 67.1 113
Red (W) 72 4933 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard for Chaozhou Wanhao Golf Garden
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 364 464 594 349 566 181 365 158 366 3407 598 202 408 369 207 443 606 312 453 3598 7005
Gold M: 70.7/121 343 414 549 326 539 165 334 142 342 3154 568 184 378 345 193 410 551 295 418 3342 6496
Blue M: 69.2/117 319 382 505 301 485 145 310 125 321 2893 530 167 348 321 179 376 510 272 382 3085 5978
White W: 67.1/113 293 350 460 278 449 125 284 107 289 2635 483 154 320 292 148 346 460 236 353 2792 5427
Red W: 66.9/109 263 315 423 246 417 107 258 91 266 2386 446 138 292 265 136 313 422 210 325 2547 4933
Handicap 16 2 4 18 8 14 10 12 6 7 11 5 15 13 9 3 17 1
Par 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011
Architect Rick Jacobson (2011)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Single Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

