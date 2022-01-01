Chaozhou Wanhao Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7005 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6496 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|5978 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5427 yards
|67.1
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4933 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Chaozhou Wanhao Golf Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|364
|464
|594
|349
|566
|181
|365
|158
|366
|3407
|598
|202
|408
|369
|207
|443
|606
|312
|453
|3598
|7005
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|343
|414
|549
|326
|539
|165
|334
|142
|342
|3154
|568
|184
|378
|345
|193
|410
|551
|295
|418
|3342
|6496
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|319
|382
|505
|301
|485
|145
|310
|125
|321
|2893
|530
|167
|348
|321
|179
|376
|510
|272
|382
|3085
|5978
|White W: 67.1/113
|293
|350
|460
|278
|449
|125
|284
|107
|289
|2635
|483
|154
|320
|292
|148
|346
|460
|236
|353
|2792
|5427
|Red W: 66.9/109
|263
|315
|423
|246
|417
|107
|258
|91
|266
|2386
|446
|138
|292
|265
|136
|313
|422
|210
|325
|2547
|4933
|Handicap
|16
|2
|4
|18
|8
|14
|10
|12
|6
|7
|11
|5
|15
|13
|9
|3
|17
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Architect Rick Jacobson (2011)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Single Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout