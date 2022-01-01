Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

CITIC Shanqin Bay Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6894 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6894 yards 72.1 121
Blue 71 6517 yards 69.7 119
White 71 5961 yards 68.2 115
Red (W) 71 5021 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for CITIC Shanqin Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.1/121 425 563 181 428 400 446 486 150 358 3437 553 251 426 648 139 462 313 361 309 3462 6899
Blue M: 69.7/119 399 515 174 408 357 424 465 140 344 3226 537 234 376 633 120 447 301 353 290 3291 6517
White M: 68.2/115 369 476 159 368 331 400 443 125 270 2941 500 212 310 615 116 399 283 322 263 3020 5961
Red W: 66.1/111 339 454 125 314 297 287 345 111 245 2517 382 196 287 468 92 365 216 293 205 2504 5021
Handicap 13 5 17 9 7 3 1 15 11 12 14 8 4 16 2 18 6 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 35 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 71
Handicap (W) 11 5 17 9 7 1 3 15 13 10 18 6 2 16 8 14 4 12

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Fairways Supreme Seaside Paspalum Grass
Architect Bill Coore (2012)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant, Halfway House

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
BFA International Convention Center Golf Club
Qionghai, Hainan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me