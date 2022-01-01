CITIC Shanqin Bay Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6894 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6894 yards
|72.1
|121
|Blue
|71
|6517 yards
|69.7
|119
|White
|71
|5961 yards
|68.2
|115
|Red (W)
|71
|5021 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for CITIC Shanqin Bay Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/121
|425
|563
|181
|428
|400
|446
|486
|150
|358
|3437
|553
|251
|426
|648
|139
|462
|313
|361
|309
|3462
|6899
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|399
|515
|174
|408
|357
|424
|465
|140
|344
|3226
|537
|234
|376
|633
|120
|447
|301
|353
|290
|3291
|6517
|White M: 68.2/115
|369
|476
|159
|368
|331
|400
|443
|125
|270
|2941
|500
|212
|310
|615
|116
|399
|283
|322
|263
|3020
|5961
|Red W: 66.1/111
|339
|454
|125
|314
|297
|287
|345
|111
|245
|2517
|382
|196
|287
|468
|92
|365
|216
|293
|205
|2504
|5021
|Handicap
|13
|5
|17
|9
|7
|3
|1
|15
|11
|12
|14
|8
|4
|16
|2
|18
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|71
|Handicap (W)
|11
|5
|17
|9
|7
|1
|3
|15
|13
|10
|18
|6
|2
|16
|8
|14
|4
|12
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Fairways Supreme Seaside Paspalum Grass
Architect Bill Coore (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant, Halfway House
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
