Dalian Northshore Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7121 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7121 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6696 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6201 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5118 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dalian Northshore Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 377 174 384 430 578 470 210 549 437 3609 423 466 545 165 455 337 162 428 531 3512 7121
Blue M: 73.1/123 364 162 367 418 568 440 177 535 422 3453 398 419 526 124 440 325 150 379 482 3243 6696
White M: 70.7/121 351 151 355 329 546 368 144 520 376 3140 379 394 513 104 427 302 125 353 464 3061 6201
Red W: 67.1/113 313 131 237 274 409 312 125 478 301 2580 357 285 494 88 307 270 70 285 382 2538 5118
Handicap 17 15 3 1 5 11 13 7 9 12 8 2 14 6 16 18 4 10
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

