Dalian Northshore Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7121 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7121 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6696 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6201 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5118 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Dalian Northshore Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|377
|174
|384
|430
|578
|470
|210
|549
|437
|3609
|423
|466
|545
|165
|455
|337
|162
|428
|531
|3512
|7121
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|364
|162
|367
|418
|568
|440
|177
|535
|422
|3453
|398
|419
|526
|124
|440
|325
|150
|379
|482
|3243
|6696
|White M: 70.7/121
|351
|151
|355
|329
|546
|368
|144
|520
|376
|3140
|379
|394
|513
|104
|427
|302
|125
|353
|464
|3061
|6201
|Red W: 67.1/113
|313
|131
|237
|274
|409
|312
|125
|478
|301
|2580
|357
|285
|494
|88
|307
|270
|70
|285
|382
|2538
|5118
|Handicap
|17
|15
|3
|1
|5
|11
|13
|7
|9
|12
|8
|2
|14
|6
|16
|18
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout