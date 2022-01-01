Dragon Lake International Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7155 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6629 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6267 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5668 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|477
|564
|359
|509
|178
|462
|395
|200
|405
|3549
|386
|173
|434
|442
|564
|389
|210
|462
|546
|3606
|7155
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|449
|492
|340
|484
|156
|428
|388
|177
|369
|3283
|358
|152
|413
|394
|539
|369
|180
|415
|526
|3346
|6629
|White M: 70.7/121
|425
|462
|321
|450
|156
|392
|353
|148
|369
|3076
|346
|139
|405
|376
|523
|356
|148
|386
|512
|3191
|6267
|Red W: 70.2/119
|372
|421
|296
|432
|129
|365
|324
|102
|324
|2765
|330
|119
|365
|357
|478
|334
|124
|340
|456
|2903
|5668
|Handicap
|15
|13
|1
|3
|17
|9
|5
|11
|7
|16
|14
|2
|4
|18
|10
|6
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout