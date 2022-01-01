Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hunan Province

Dragon Lake International Golf Club - B/C Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7155 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7155 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6629 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6267 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5668 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for B - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 477 564 359 509 178 462 395 200 405 3549 386 173 434 442 564 389 210 462 546 3606 7155
Blue M: 73.1/123 449 492 340 484 156 428 388 177 369 3283 358 152 413 394 539 369 180 415 526 3346 6629
White M: 70.7/121 425 462 321 450 156 392 353 148 369 3076 346 139 405 376 523 356 148 386 512 3191 6267
Red W: 70.2/119 372 421 296 432 129 365 324 102 324 2765 330 119 365 357 478 334 124 340 456 2903 5668
Handicap 15 13 1 3 17 9 5 11 7 16 14 2 4 18 10 6 12 8
Par 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Dragon Lake International Golf Club - A/C Course
Changsha, Hunan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Dragon Lake International Golf Club - A/B Course
Changsha, Hunan
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
