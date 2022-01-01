Dragon Lake International Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7108 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7108 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6677 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6327 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5779 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|414
|182
|420
|597
|385
|366
|532
|193
|413
|3502
|386
|173
|434
|442
|564
|389
|210
|462
|546
|3606
|7108
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|392
|154
|396
|575
|364
|351
|513
|188
|398
|3331
|358
|152
|413
|394
|539
|369
|180
|415
|526
|3346
|6677
|White M: 70.7/121
|368
|154
|374
|554
|338
|336
|485
|166
|361
|3136
|346
|139
|405
|376
|523
|356
|148
|386
|512
|3191
|6327
|Red W: 70.2/119
|347
|130
|347
|521
|319
|299
|432
|149
|332
|2876
|330
|119
|365
|357
|478
|334
|124
|340
|456
|2903
|5779
|Handicap
|15
|13
|1
|3
|17
|9
|5
|11
|7
|12
|10
|6
|16
|2
|4
|8
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
