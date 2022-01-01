Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hunan Province

Dragon Lake International Golf Club - A/C Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7108 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7108 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6677 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6327 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5779 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 414 182 420 597 385 366 532 193 413 3502 386 173 434 442 564 389 210 462 546 3606 7108
Blue M: 73.1/123 392 154 396 575 364 351 513 188 398 3331 358 152 413 394 539 369 180 415 526 3346 6677
White M: 70.7/121 368 154 374 554 338 336 485 166 361 3136 346 139 405 376 523 356 148 386 512 3191 6327
Red W: 70.2/119 347 130 347 521 319 299 432 149 332 2876 330 119 365 357 478 334 124 340 456 2903 5779
Handicap 15 13 1 3 17 9 5 11 7 12 10 6 16 2 4 8 14 18
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

