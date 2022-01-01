Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Shandong Gold Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7244 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7244 yards
Scorecard for Gold Guyunhu International Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 569 433 186 409 184 432 448 551 427 3639 574 177 431 187 406 379 442 399 610 3605 7244
Blue M: 73.1/123 531 393 166 384 161 402 418 515 398 3368 553 161 402 174 389 353 411 376 573 3392 6760
White M: 70.7/121 492 358 153 354 149 372 407 476 366 3127 493 153 373 161 343 318 382 336 530 3089 6216
Red W: 67.1/113 417 335 117 303 119 306 320 411 301 2629 401 120 299 132 289 267 317 281 445 2551 5180
Handicap 12 18 6 8 10 16 2 4 14 7 5 17 11 1 9 3 15 13
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Available Sports

Bowling

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

