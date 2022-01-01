Shandong Gold Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7244 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7244 yards
Scorecard for Gold Guyunhu International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|569
|433
|186
|409
|184
|432
|448
|551
|427
|3639
|574
|177
|431
|187
|406
|379
|442
|399
|610
|3605
|7244
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|531
|393
|166
|384
|161
|402
|418
|515
|398
|3368
|553
|161
|402
|174
|389
|353
|411
|376
|573
|3392
|6760
|White M: 70.7/121
|492
|358
|153
|354
|149
|372
|407
|476
|366
|3127
|493
|153
|373
|161
|343
|318
|382
|336
|530
|3089
|6216
|Red W: 67.1/113
|417
|335
|117
|303
|119
|306
|320
|411
|301
|2629
|401
|120
|299
|132
|289
|267
|317
|281
|445
|2551
|5180
|Handicap
|12
|18
|6
|8
|10
|16
|2
|4
|14
|7
|5
|17
|11
|1
|9
|3
|15
|13
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Available SportsBowling
