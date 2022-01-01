Gold Time Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7199 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7199 yards
Scorecard for Gold Time Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|367
|406
|243
|344
|607
|504
|170
|585
|382
|3608
|412
|379
|452
|165
|570
|550
|473
|129
|461
|3591
|7199
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|342
|377
|206
|317
|587
|464
|142
|561
|353
|3349
|377
|346
|429
|135
|544
|505
|439
|102
|404
|3281
|6630
|White M: 69.2/117
|309
|342
|165
|285
|557
|422
|125
|526
|312
|3043
|346
|315
|366
|122
|461
|466
|370
|91
|369
|2906
|5949
|Red W: 67.1/113
|264
|308
|132
|251
|514
|371
|109
|483
|275
|2707
|309
|287
|323
|95
|427
|419
|335
|67
|342
|2604
|5311
|Handicap
|13
|7
|15
|9
|3
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|8
|2
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout