Gold Time Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7199 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7199 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold Time Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 367 406 243 344 607 504 170 585 382 3608 412 379 452 165 570 550 473 129 461 3591 7199
Blue M: 73.1/123 342 377 206 317 587 464 142 561 353 3349 377 346 429 135 544 505 439 102 404 3281 6630
White M: 69.2/117 309 342 165 285 557 422 125 526 312 3043 346 315 366 122 461 466 370 91 369 2906 5949
Red W: 67.1/113 264 308 132 251 514 371 109 483 275 2707 309 287 323 95 427 419 335 67 342 2604 5311
Handicap 13 7 15 9 3 1 17 5 11 10 12 14 16 6 8 2 18 4
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

