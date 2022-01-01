Guangdong Dayang Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Guangdong Dayang Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|343
|442
|507
|561
|316
|207
|322
|153
|436
|3287
|523
|382
|436
|164
|545
|185
|452
|403
|365
|3455
|6742
|White M: 70.7/121
|313
|396
|466
|533
|288
|161
|303
|133
|404
|2997
|495
|354
|390
|144
|524
|169
|436
|320
|320
|3152
|6149
|Red W: 70.2/119
|268
|364
|448
|509
|245
|132
|280
|113
|377
|2736
|523
|327
|367
|122
|494
|158
|413
|303
|287
|2994
|5730
|Handicap
|12
|4
|8
|2
|14
|16
|10
|18
|6
|7
|13
|5
|17
|3
|15
|1
|9
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
