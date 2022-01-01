Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Guangdong Dayang Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Guangdong Dayang Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 343 442 507 561 316 207 322 153 436 3287 523 382 436 164 545 185 452 403 365 3455 6742
White M: 70.7/121 313 396 466 533 288 161 303 133 404 2997 495 354 390 144 524 169 436 320 320 3152 6149
Red W: 70.2/119 268 364 448 509 245 132 280 113 377 2736 523 327 367 122 494 158 413 303 287 2994 5730
Handicap 12 4 8 2 14 16 10 18 6 7 13 5 17 3 15 1 9 11
Par 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2012

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

