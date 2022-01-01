Hangzhou Westlake International Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Hangzhou Westlake International Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 72.6/119
|411
|576
|193
|450
|314
|392
|170
|534
|386
|3426
|523
|464
|379
|182
|428
|423
|218
|559
|437
|3613
|7039
|Black M: 70.3/117
|383
|549
|169
|424
|292
|368
|148
|508
|367
|3208
|501
|444
|361
|166
|414
|401
|197
|543
|419
|3446
|6654
|Blue M: 68.5/114
|370
|525
|161
|399
|282
|345
|132
|486
|344
|3044
|486
|417
|340
|160
|398
|378
|176
|509
|399
|3263
|6307
|White M: 65.4/112 W: 66.3/115
|329
|490
|140
|358
|264
|313
|112
|461
|321
|2788
|453
|371
|304
|140
|386
|338
|158
|472
|357
|2979
|5767
|Red M: 63.3/110 W: 64.3/111
|279
|452
|120
|327
|217
|263
|90
|440
|256
|2444
|414
|316
|252
|115
|340
|297
|143
|438
|293
|2608
|5052
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|5
|13
|7
|15
|1
|9
|4
|12
|14
|18
|10
|8
|16
|2
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
