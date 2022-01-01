Home / Courses / Asia / China / Zhejiang Province

Hangzhou Westlake International Golf & Country Club

About
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hangzhou Westlake International Golf & Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 72.6/119 411 576 193 450 314 392 170 534 386 3426 523 464 379 182 428 423 218 559 437 3613 7039
Black M: 70.3/117 383 549 169 424 292 368 148 508 367 3208 501 444 361 166 414 401 197 543 419 3446 6654
Blue M: 68.5/114 370 525 161 399 282 345 132 486 344 3044 486 417 340 160 398 378 176 509 399 3263 6307
White M: 65.4/112 W: 66.3/115 329 490 140 358 264 313 112 461 321 2788 453 371 304 140 386 338 158 472 357 2979 5767
Red M: 63.3/110 W: 64.3/111 279 452 120 327 217 263 90 440 256 2444 414 316 252 115 340 297 143 438 293 2608 5052
Handicap 11 3 17 5 13 7 15 1 9 4 12 14 18 10 8 16 2 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

