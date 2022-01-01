Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shandong Province

Haodangjia Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7207 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7207 yards
Gold 72 6846 yards
Blue 72 6824 yards
White 72 5965 yards
Red 72 5458 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 399 418 211 511 390 455 554 154 468 3560 565 482 205 450 489 546 311 172 427 3647 7207
Gold M: 73.1/123 382 418 211 482 365 428 524 131 462 3403 545 436 205 405 461 525 297 162 407 3443 6846
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 403 186 448 347 404 514 116 434 3220 527 401 189 387 444 507 281 162 379 3277 6497
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 354 379 163 423 303 377 491 112 409 3011 503 346 167 337 403 468 258 142 330 2954 5965
Red W: 67.1/113 324 355 127 393 280 350 470 94 364 2757 461 316 139 311 378 433 247 132 284 2701 5458
Handicap 12 6 2 16 14 8 10 18 4 9 5 11 17 3 15 13 1 7
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

Tennis

