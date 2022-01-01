Haodangjia Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7207 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7207 yards
|Gold
|72
|6846 yards
|Blue
|72
|6824 yards
|White
|72
|5965 yards
|Red
|72
|5458 yards
Scorecard for Haodangjia Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|399
|418
|211
|511
|390
|455
|554
|154
|468
|3560
|565
|482
|205
|450
|489
|546
|311
|172
|427
|3647
|7207
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|382
|418
|211
|482
|365
|428
|524
|131
|462
|3403
|545
|436
|205
|405
|461
|525
|297
|162
|407
|3443
|6846
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|403
|186
|448
|347
|404
|514
|116
|434
|3220
|527
|401
|189
|387
|444
|507
|281
|162
|379
|3277
|6497
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|354
|379
|163
|423
|303
|377
|491
|112
|409
|3011
|503
|346
|167
|337
|403
|468
|258
|142
|330
|2954
|5965
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|355
|127
|393
|280
|350
|470
|94
|364
|2757
|461
|316
|139
|311
|378
|433
|247
|132
|284
|2701
|5458
|Handicap
|12
|6
|2
|16
|14
|8
|10
|18
|4
|9
|5
|11
|17
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout